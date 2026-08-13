Darwin [Australia], August 13 (ANI): Bangladesh pacer Hasan Mahmud said he was excited to play against Australia and focused on maintaining his line and length during his career-best six-wicket haul on the opening day of the first Test at Darwin, on Thursday.

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Mahmud claimed a career-best 6/55 as Australia were dismissed for a paltry 198 in 53 overs at Marrara Oval.

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Bangladesh were 96 for one at stumps with Mominul was unbeaten on 35 and Tanzid at 32, still trailing by 102 runs.

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Shadman Islam fell to Mitchell Starc for 20.

After the end of the day's play, Mahmud said he was excited to face one of the world's best teams and focused on maintaining his line and length, following the captain's instructions and praising his fellow bowlers for their efforts.

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"I was very excited to play with Australia because they are one of the best teams in the world. And obviously, get the opportunity you know to play this in this condition as well. And I just try to keep my ball on line and length, maintain the process, and just follow what the captain says and just follow that. They (supporting bowlers) tried very best and they did well as well," the Bangladesh pacer said in a video posted by Fox Cricket.

Australia, after winning the toss and opting to bat, made a steady start at 45/0 but soon lost wickets in quick succession. Hasan removed Jake Weatherald for 23 and Travis Head for 22, while Ebadot Hossain and Taskin Ahmed also chipped in with two wickets each.

Steve Smith offered the most resistance for Australia, scoring 71 off 109 balls with seven fours and a six. However, Hasan returned to dismiss Smith and complete his third five-wicket haul in Test cricket before cleaning up the Australian tail.

Australia were eventually bowled out for 198, their lowest Test total against Bangladesh. (ANI)

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