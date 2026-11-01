DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
Gen Z Speak Up !
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Games Videos Explainers Defence Asian Champions Trophy 2026 Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / Sports / Bangladesh name Amite Hasan in squad for second West Indies Test, Mominul ruled out

Bangladesh name Amite Hasan in squad for second West Indies Test, Mominul ruled out

article_Author
ANI
Updated At : 02:02 PM Nov 01, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

Dhaka [Bangladesh], November 1 (ANI): Bangladesh have named wicketkeeper-batter Amite Hasan as Mominul Haque’s replacement in their 15-member squad for the second Test against West Indies after the senior batter was ruled out with a head injury sustained during the opening match of the World Test Championship series.

According to the ICC, Mominul suffered the injury while fielding in the first Test and was replaced by concussion substitute Jaker Ali. In accordance with the ICC’s concussion guidelines, Mominul must observe a mandatory minimum seven-day stand-down period before returning to action.

Advertisement

Amite, who made his Test debut against Zimbabwe in June this year, has been called up for the match in Sylhet, beginning November 5. The 23-year-old has played only one Test but has an impressive domestic first-class record, scoring 4,040 runs in 54 matches at an average of 50.50.

Advertisement

The squad will be led by Najmul Hossain Shanto, with Shadman Islam, Tanzid Hasan, Towhid Hridoy, Litton Das, Jaker Ali, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Nayeem Hasan, Hasan Mahmud, Taijul Islam, Shoriful Islam, Mushfiqur Rahim, Taskin Ahmed and Ebadot Hossain completing the group.

Bangladesh head into the second Test trailing 0-1 after suffering an eight-wicket defeat in the series opener. The hosts had taken a narrow 27-run first-innings lead but were unable to defend a target of 170 in the final innings.

Advertisement

West Indies openers Brandon King and John Campbell put on a century stand to take the visitors close to victory. King remained unbeaten on 81, while Campbell contributed 49 as West Indies completed the chase comfortably.

Earlier, Jomel Warrican was the standout performer with the ball, claiming nine wickets in the match to play a decisive role in West Indies' victory.

The defeat also affected Bangladesh's position in the World Test Championship standings, with the side slipping from fourth to fifth. They will now look to level the two-match series in Sylhet, while West Indies will aim to secure a series win. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts