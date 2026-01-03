Dhaka [Bangladesh], January 3 (ANI): Bangladesh have named their squad for the upcoming ICC Men's Under-19 World Cup 2026. While Azizul Hakim will captain the Bangladesh side in the U19 marquee event, Zawad Abrar will be his deputy, as per ESPNcricinfo.

Bangladesh have opted to rely on their proven performers from the past two years for the World Cup. Notably, Bangladesh have featured in more Youth ODIs than any other team since the 2024 World Cup. In 2025 alone, Bangladesh have featured in 28 Youth ODI matches, winning 17.

Bangladesh squad for Under-19 World Cup 2026:

Azizul Hakim (capt), Zawad Abrar, Samiun Basir, Sheikh Paevez, Rizan Hossan, Shaharia Al Amin, Shadin Islam, Md Abdullah, Farid Hasan, Kalam Siddiki, Rifat Beg, Saad Islam, Al Fahad, Shahriar Ahmed, Iqbal Hossain

Azizul Hakim and Zawad Abrar form a standout duo, being the only batters since the 2024 World Cup to accumulate more than 1,000 runs. In 2025, Azizul scored 879 runs with one century and five half-centuries, while Zawad Abrar scored 977 runs with two hundreds and six fifties to his name. All-rounder Rizan Hossan also shone in the run-scoring charts for the year 2025 for Bangladesh, as he scored 830 runs with seven fifties and a ton.

Bangladesh's squad also features the top three wicket-takers of 2025: fast bowlers Iqbal Hossain (34 wickets in 2025) and Al Fahad (33 wickets in 2025), along with left-arm spinner Samiun Basir (29 wickets in 2025). Fahad returns after missing the Under-19 Asia Cup in December and is the only change from that squad, replacing Md Sobuj.

Bangladesh will need to be at their best in a tough Group B that includes India, New Zealand, and the USA. From the four groups, three teams each will advance to the Super Sixes, followed by the semi-finals and the final. (ANI)

