Bangladesh opener Parvez Hossain Emon sidelined with shoulder injury

Dhaka [Bangladesh], April 12 (ANI): The Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) on Sunday provided an injury update on the condition of opening batsman Parvez Hossain Emon following his return to Bangladesh after participating in the Pakistan Super League (PSL).

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National Team Physio Bayjedul Islam Khan confirmed that Emon sustained a right shoulder injury on April 3 while fielding during the PSL.

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"Following an assessment of Parvez Hossain Emon, who returned from Pakistan with a right shoulder injury sustained on April 3 during fielding, it appears to be an injury that may require approximately three weeks for recovery, he said, as quoted by the BCB statement.

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"Emon has already begun a structured rehabilitation program under the supervision of the BCB's medical and coaching staff. He will now undergo rehabilitation and functional skill training under the close monitoring of the BCB medical and coaching staff," Bayjedul Islam Khan added.

"We are hopeful of his recovery in time for the upcoming T20 International series against New Zealand later this month," he concluded.

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Earlier, BCB confirmed their 15-player squad for the upcoming ODI series against New Zealand. They have retained the same squad as the one that secured a 2-1 series win in Pakistan last month.

Mehidy Hasan Miraz will lead the side, which comprises an impressive pace attack featuring Nahid Rana, Taskin Ahmed, Mustafizur Rahman and Shoriful Islam. The first two ODIs are scheduled for April 17 and 20 in Dhaka, before the series concludes on April 23 in Chattogram, as per ICC.

Bangladesh squad: Mehidy Hasan Miraz (C), Soumya Sarkar, Saif Hassan, Tanzid Hassan, Najmul Hossain Shanto, Towhid Hridoy, Litton Das, Afif Hossain, Mahidul Islam, Rishad Hossain, Tanvir Islam, Mustafizur Rahman, Taskin Ahmed, Shoriful Islam, Nahid Rana. (ANI)

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