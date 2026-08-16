Bangladesh PM Tarique Rahman congratulates Tigers on historic test win on Australian soil

Dhaka [Bangladesh], August 16 (ANI): Bangladesh Prime Minister Tarique Rahman extended his heartfelt congratulations to the Bangladesh national cricket team for their historic success in winning a Test match against Australia on their home soil for the first time.

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On Sunday, the Tigers secured this memorable victory by defeating host Australia by 9 wickets in the first Test of the series in Darwin. Bangladesh achieved this success in their very first Test match on Australian soil in 23 years, according to Bangladesh's PMO release.

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Prime Minister Tarique Rahman was en route to Kishoreganj when the Tiger squad sealed this historic win. Following the conclusion of the match, the Prime Minister spoke with the players via video call to congratulate them on their historic triumph. He also conveyed greetings on behalf of the people of Bangladesh.

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The Prime Minister stated that this historic victory on Australian soil against a powerful team like Australia brings immense pride to the nation's cricket. He attributed this extraordinary achievement to the players' strong determination, confidence, skill, and team effort.

Prime Minister Rahman extended his congratulations to the players, coaching staff, and everyone involved with the Bangladesh team. He expressed hope that Bangladesh would continue to perform well in the next Test and turn the prospect of a series win into reality, the release said.

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It is worth noting that Bangladesh previously won a Test match against Australia in Mirpur in 2017. By defeating the world's number-one-ranked Test team on their home soil this time, Bangladesh has written a new chapter in history. (ANI)

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