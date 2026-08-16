DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
Gen Z Speak Up !
Grand Independence Day Sale Know More
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Games Videos Explainers Defence Gen Z Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / Sports / Bangladesh PM Tarique Rahman congratulates Tigers on historic test win on Australian soil

Bangladesh PM Tarique Rahman congratulates Tigers on historic test win on Australian soil

article_Author
ANI
Updated At : 01:53 PM Aug 16, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

Dhaka [Bangladesh], August 16 (ANI): Bangladesh Prime Minister Tarique Rahman extended his heartfelt congratulations to the Bangladesh national cricket team for their historic success in winning a Test match against Australia on their home soil for the first time.

Advertisement

On Sunday, the Tigers secured this memorable victory by defeating host Australia by 9 wickets in the first Test of the series in Darwin. Bangladesh achieved this success in their very first Test match on Australian soil in 23 years, according to Bangladesh's PMO release.

Advertisement

Prime Minister Tarique Rahman was en route to Kishoreganj when the Tiger squad sealed this historic win. Following the conclusion of the match, the Prime Minister spoke with the players via video call to congratulate them on their historic triumph. He also conveyed greetings on behalf of the people of Bangladesh.

Advertisement

The Prime Minister stated that this historic victory on Australian soil against a powerful team like Australia brings immense pride to the nation's cricket. He attributed this extraordinary achievement to the players' strong determination, confidence, skill, and team effort.

Prime Minister Rahman extended his congratulations to the players, coaching staff, and everyone involved with the Bangladesh team. He expressed hope that Bangladesh would continue to perform well in the next Test and turn the prospect of a series win into reality, the release said.

Advertisement

It is worth noting that Bangladesh previously won a Test match against Australia in Mirpur in 2017. By defeating the world's number-one-ranked Test team on their home soil this time, Bangladesh has written a new chapter in history. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts