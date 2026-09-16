Bangladesh probe holds Asif Nazrul solely responsible for T20 World Cup 2026 withdrawal

Dhaka [Bangladesh], September 16 (ANI): A Bangladesh government probe has held Asif Nazrul, the sports adviser in the country’s interim government at the time, solely responsible for the decision to withdraw the men’s team from the T20 World Cup in India earlier this year.

The three-member committee, in its findings released on Tuesday, also pointed to shortcomings within the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB), stating that it lacked “independent strategic leadership, crisis diplomacy capability and long-term planning” while dealing with the high-profile issue.

Advertisement

On January 24, following three weeks of discussions between the International Cricket Council (ICC) and BCB, the ICC replaced Bangladesh with Scotland in the T20 World Cup.

Advertisement

The decision came after a majority of the ICC Board voted against Bangladesh’s participation, following the BCB’s refusal to play its matches in India. The dispute began after the BCCI removed Bangladesh pacer Mustafizur Rahman from the Indian Premier League (IPL), where he had been signed by Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) at the auction.

Rather than addressing the Mustafizur issue through the board, the BCB was left with little room to manoeuvre after Nazrul, who was effectively serving as the country’s sports minister at the time, announced on Facebook that Bangladesh would not play its T20 World Cup matches in India. The BCB subsequently asked the ICC to move Bangladesh’s fixtures to co-host Sri Lanka, but the request was rejected by the governing body.

Advertisement

In May, Bangladesh’s new sports minister Aminul Haque announced the formation of a three-member committee to investigate the circumstances surrounding the team’s withdrawal from the T20 World Cup. The committee was headed by Dr AKM Oli Ullah, additional secretary of the administration sub-division at the Ministry of Youth and Sports, and also included former Bangladesh captain Habibul Bashar and Barrister Faisal Dastagir.

The committee interviewed Bangladesh T20I captain Litton Das, Test captain Najmul Hossain Shanto and assistant coach Mohammad Salahuddin, along with BCB president Tamim Iqbal, chief executive Nizamuddin Chowdhury and former general secretary Syed Ashraful Huq.

The report said that almost all those interviewed identified Nazrul as the sole decision-maker regarding Bangladesh’s participation in the T20 World Cup. Shanto and Litton were present at a meeting with Nazrul, which was also attended by then BCB president Aminul Islam, a day after the ICC Board had warned that Bangladesh would be replaced if the BCB refused to play its matches in India.

According to the report, both Shanto and Litton said Nazrul decided despite the players being positive about travelling to India and participating in the World Cup matches. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)