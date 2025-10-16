Bangladesh recall veteran opener Soumya Sarkar for home ODI series against West Indies

Dhaka [Bangladesh], October 16 (ANI): Bangladesh have recalled experienced opener and all-rounder Soumya Sarkar to their squad for the upcoming three-match ODI series against the West Indies, scheduled to begin on October 18 in Mirpur.

Advertisement

Sarkar last featured for Bangladesh in February during the ICC Champions Trophy and missed the subsequent bilateral series against Sri Lanka and Afghanistan, as per the ICC.

Advertisement

Following a 3-0 whitewash in their most recent ODI series against Afghanistan, capped off by a 200-run defeat in the final match, the Tigers have made just two changes to their squad.

Advertisement

The other change sees wicketkeeper-batter Mahidul Islam Ankon earn his maiden ODI call-up.

Mahidul made his debut against South Africa in a Test match in 2024, which is also his sole international appearance across formats for Bangladesh so far.

Advertisement

Opener Mohammad Naim Sheikh and pacer Nahid Rana are the two players from the squad that faced Afghanistan to miss out on selection for the upcoming ODI series.

Bangladesh will also continue to be without Liton Das, who is recovering from a side strain sustained during the Asia Cup and subsequently missed the ODI series against Afghanistan.

The three-match ODI series between Bangladesh and the West Indies will be played in Mirpur from October 18 to 23, before the action shifts to Chattogram for the T20I leg starting on October 27.

Bangladesh squad: Mehidy Hassan Miraz (Captain), Tanzid Hasan Tamim, Soumay Sarker, Mohammed Saif Hasan, Najmul Hossain Shanto, Tawhid Hridoy, Mahidul Islam Ankon, Jaker Ali Anik, Shamim Hossain, Quazi Nurul Hasan Sohan, Rishad Hossain, Tanvir Islam, Taskin Ahmed, Mustafizur Rahman, Tanzim Hasan Sakib, Hasan Mahmud. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)