DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
Gen Z Speak Up !
AI Logo
Register now for Tribune AI Learning Camp
A comprehensive AI Certification Course
Enroll Now
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM FIFA World Cup 2026 Games Explainers Defence Gen Z Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / Sports / Bangladesh seamer Ebadot Hossain to miss Australia Test series

Bangladesh seamer Ebadot Hossain to miss Australia Test series

article_Author
ANI
Updated At : 08:53 AM Jul 23, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

Dhaka [Bangladesh], July 23 (ANI): Bangladesh have been dealt a major blow ahead of next month's Test series against Australia, with pace spearhead Ebadot Hossain set to miss the series.

Advertisement

Bangladesh are scheduled to face Australia in a two-match Test series starting in Darwin on August 13 as part of the ongoing ICC World Test Championship.

Advertisement

Ebadot will remain in Bangladesh as he prepares to welcome his first child, as per the ICC website.

Advertisement

Bangladesh remain uncertain over the availability of star pacer Nahid Rana for the opening Test against Australia as they await the results of scans on his side injury.

However, the team is optimistic experienced batter Litton Das will overcome a calf complaint in time for the series. Bangladesh are due to arrive in Australia early next month before a three-day warm-up match against a Cricket Australia XI in Darwin from August 3.

Advertisement

That contest will provide Bangladesh with some valuable practice ahead of the first Test at the same venue and batting coach Mohammad Ashraful is hoping he will have a full complement of players to choose from.

"It will be tough in Australia, but the positive is that we will travel there early...10-12 days in advance," Ashraful said as per the ICC website.

"We will have the opportunity to play a three-day practice match, and hopefully, if all our players are fit, we will be able to perform well there," he added.

While Bangladesh's pace attack has drawn widespread praise for the team's impressive recent performances, Ashraful has also expressed confidence in the batting unit despite its struggles in the recent Test against Zimbabwe in Harare, where the visitors were bowled out for just 140 and 185 in a heavy defeat.

He believes the batters can bounce back against Australia, pointing to their impressive displays during Bangladesh's 2-0 Test series sweep over Pakistan in May.

"Our batters did really well over the last seven months. One series can go wrong; one Test match went bad, but in the four Tests before that, our batters played extremely well," he said.

"See, we can lose one or two games in different conditions. After playing so well over the last seven months, there is no reason to be demoralised after losing one or two matches, I believe. Obviously, they have gained experience from playing in different conditions," he concluded. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts