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Home / Sports / Bangladesh skipper Mehidy hospitalised after head blow during 2nd ODI against Australia

Bangladesh skipper Mehidy hospitalised after head blow during 2nd ODI against Australia

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ANI
Updated At : 12:53 PM Jun 12, 2026 IST
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Dhaka [Bangladesh], June 12 (ANI): Bangladesh captain Mehidy Hasan Miraz was taken to the hospital for observation after suffering a concussion during his side's historic ODI series-clinching victory over Australia in Dhaka .

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The all-rounder was struck on the side of his helmet by a sharp Riley Meredith bouncer during Bangladesh's chase in the second ODI on Thursday, according to ESPNcricinfo.

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The incident occurred in the 34th over when Mehidy was assessed on the field by team physio Bayjedul Islam Khan after dropping to his knees following the blow. The Australian team doctor also joined the medical evaluation, while a stretcher was brought onto the ground as a precaution.

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Despite appearing visibly distressed and reportedly vomiting during treatment, Mehidy chose to continue batting. His determination proved decisive as he remained unbeaten on 22 and sealed Bangladesh's first-ever ODI series victory over Australia with a six over fine leg.

"Mehidy Hasan Miraz had a concussion during the match today," Bangladesh team physio Bayjedul Islam Khan said after the game, as per ESPNcricinfo. "He continued to play after being assessed in the middle. We have sent him to the hospital to assess the rest of his signs and for general observation. He will be there for the next 24 hours."

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According to team officials, Mehidy is out of danger but will remain under observation. Vice-captain Najmul Hossain Shanto represented the team at the post-match presentation ceremony in his absence.

Earlier, Bangladesh's pace attack dismantled Australia after the visitors elected to bat. Taskin Ahmed and Mustafizur Rahman reduced Australia to 0 for 3 before the tourists recovered through a century partnership between Marnus Labuschagne and Xavier Bartlett. Their half-centuries helped Australia reach 187 for 8 in a rain-shortened 42-over innings.

Chasing a revised target of 192 in 41 overs, Bangladesh overcame an early setback through valuable contributions from Soumya Sarkar (42), Najmul Hossain Shanto (41), Towhid Hridoy (40 not out) and Mehidy. The hosts reached the target comfortably in the 35th over to secure a landmark series triumph over one of world cricket's most successful ODI sides.

The third and final ODI will be played in Dhaka on Sunday before the teams travel to Chattogram for a three-match T20I series. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

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