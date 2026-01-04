Dhaka [Bangladesh], January 4 (ANI): Bangladesh's sports advisor Asif Nazrul lauded the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB)'s move to not send their men's senior cricket team to India for the ICC Men's T20 World Cup this year.

BCB has decided not to send its senior men's cricket team to India for the upcoming ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026 in India following a directors' meeting on Sunday, the Daily Star reported. This comes after pacer Mustafizur Rahman was released from Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) after being "instructed" by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) to do so. The bowler's inclusion in the KKR roster received immense criticism amid atrocities against religious minorities in Bangladesh.

Mustafizur was picked up by the Kolkata-based franchise for a whopping Rs 9.20 crore at the IPL auction in December last year.

The adviser took to social media and hailed the move made by BCB, saying on social media as quoted by Daily Star, "Bangladesh will not go to India to play in the World Cup. The Bangladesh Cricket Board made this decision today. I welcome this decision, taken in response to the Indian cricket board's extreme communal policies."

The BCB has also asked the International Cricket Council (ICC) to shift Bangladesh's cricket team matches from India to Sri Lanka, the report citing a BCB official added.

Further, as per the Daily Star, BCB is expected to issue an official statement shortly.

KKR confirmed on Saturday that the franchise has excluded Bangladeshi player Muztafizur Rahman from its Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 squad following a directive from the BCCI.

A media advisory issued by the KKR stated, "Kolkata Knight Riders confirms that BCCI/IPL, as the regulator of IPL, has instructed it to release Mustafizur Rahman from the squad ahead of the upcoming Indian Premier League (IPL) season."

Earlier, BCCI secretary Devajit Saikia said the apex cricket board had instructed the IPL franchise KKR to release Bangladesh pacer Mustafizur Rahman "due to the recent developments".

"Due to the recent developments which is going on all across, BCCI has instructed the franchise KKR to release one of their players, Mustafizur Rahman of Bangladesh from their squad and BCCI has also said that if they ask for any replacement, BCCI is going to allow that replacement," Devaijit Saikia told ANI.

Notably, the inclusion of the Bangladesh player sparked a political backlash in India, particularly amid the recent targeting of Hindu minorities in Bangladesh, and various opinions have been raised about Mustafizur's selection by KKR for the IPL 2026 season.

Bangladesh are scheduled to open their T20 World Cup 2026 campaign on February 7 against two-time champions West Indies at Eden Gardens in Kolkata.

After the West Indies, Bangladesh will face Italy on February 9 at the same venue, then face the 2022 T20 World Cup champions, England, in Kolkata again.

After facing England, Bangladesh are scheduled to travel to Mumbai to play Nepal at Wankhede Stadium.

The World Cup event will start on February 7 with a match between Pakistan and the Netherlands at Colombo. (ANI)

