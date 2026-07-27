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Home / Sports / Bangladesh unveils squad for first Australia Test

Bangladesh unveils squad for first Australia Test

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ANI
Updated At : 11:08 AM Jul 27, 2026 IST
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Dhaka [Bangladesh], July 27 (ANI): The Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) announced a 15-member squad for the opening Test of the two-match series against Australia.

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Najmul Hossain Shanto will lead Bangladesh in their first Test series against Australia since 2003. The two-match contest will also carry crucial ICC World Test Championship 2025-27 points, adding further significance to the series, as per the ICC website.

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Australia, who won the title in 2023, have already named a strong squad for the series.

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The squad includes Soumya Sarkar, who returns to the Test setup after last featuring in the format in 2021 and brings the experience of 16 matches at the highest level.

Alongside captain Najmul Hossain Shanto and Sarkar, Bangladesh's batting unit is bolstered by seasoned campaigners Mushfiqur Rahim, Mominul Haque, and Shadman Islam.

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Hampered by injuries, Bangladesh's pace attack will be led by Taskin Ahmed, Hasan Mahmud, Khaled Ahmed, and Ebadot Hossain. Uncapped pacer Musfik Hasan has also earned a place in the squad, adding depth to the bowling unit.

The spin department will be spearheaded by experienced duo Mehidy Hasan Miraz and Taijul Islam, who will play a key role in Bangladesh's bowling plans.

At present, Australia are atop the WTC standings with a point percentage of 87.5, whereas Bangladesh are in fourth place with a point percentage of 58.33.

Squad for first Test:

Najmul Hossain Shanto (Captain), Soumya Sarkar, Shadman Islam, Tanzid Hasan, Mominul Haque, Mushfiqur Rahim, Amite Hasan, Jaker Ali Anik, Mehidy Hasan Miraz (Vice Captain), Taijul Islam, Taskin Ahmed, Hasan Mahmud, Syed Khaled Ahmed, Ebadot Hossain Chowdhury, Musfik Hasan. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

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