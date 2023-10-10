Bangladesh win toss, elect to field against England

Dharamsala, October 10
Bangladesh won the toss and elected to field against England in a World Cup match here on Tuesday.
Both Bangladesh and England made one change in their playing 11.
England replaced Moeen Ali with Recee Topley, while Bangladesh brought in Mahedi Hasan in place of Mahmudullah.
Teams:
Bangladesh: Litton Das, Tanzid Hasan, Najmul Hossain Shanto, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Shakib Al Hasan (capt), Mushfiqur Rahim (wk), Towhid Hridoy, Mahedi Hasan, Taskin Ahmed, Shoriful Islam, Mustafizur Rahman.
England: Jonny Bairstow, Dawid Malan, Joe Root, Harry Brook, Jos Buttler (capt & wk), Liam Livingstone, Sam Curran, Chris Woakes, Mark Wood, Adil Rashid, Reece Topley.
