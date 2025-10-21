DT
Home / Sports / Bangladesh win toss, opts to bat against West Indies in 2nd ODI

Bangladesh win toss, opts to bat against West Indies in 2nd ODI

ANI
Updated At : 01:15 PM Oct 21, 2025 IST
Dhaka [Bangladesh], October 21 (ANI): Bangladesh won the toss and elected to bat first against West Indies in the second ODI in Dhaka on Tuesday.

Bangladesh leads the series 1-0 after thrashing the visitors by 74 runs in the first match. The home team managed to turn things around on a spin-friendly.

Bangladesh Captain, Mehidy Hasan Miraz after winning the toss said, "We would love to bat first. I think 230 to 240 is a very good score on this wicket. We could have scored 30 runs more in the last match, because we did not play the full 50 overs. If we play 50 overs, we can definitely achieve that. [Debutant's innings] Definitely, it was an excellent start from Mahidul Islam Ankon. The way he batted, we never expected a debutant to play with such bravery and positivity. After two quick wickets, we had a good partnership between Hridoy and Mahidul. That was our key point in the last game. [Team Changes] Yes, we have one change. Taskin Ahmed is not playing, and Nasum Ahmed is coming in."

West Indies Captain, Shai Hope said the mood in the dressing room is very positive and the guys are ready for this game.

"[Pitch] It's definitely more spinner-friendly. Seamers can also extract something good from the surface if they can put the ball in the right areas. That's what we've told our bowlers. It's more about the lines and lengths rather than just relying on spin. Once you put the ball in the right areas, it's always going to be difficult for a batsman to score on a surface like this. [Team Changes] We've got two changes. Akeal Hosein comes in for Jayden Seales, and Ackeem Auguste is making his debut today, replacing Romario Shepherd," he said.

West Indies XI: 1 Brandon King, 2 Alick Athanaze, 3 Keacy Carty, 4 Shai Hope (capt & wk), 5 Sherfane Rutherford, 6 Ackeem Auguste, 7 Roston Chase, 8 Justin Greaves, 9 Gudakesh Motie, 10 Khary Pierre, 11 Akeal Hosein.

Bangladesh XI: 1 Soumya Sarkar, 2 Saif Hassan, 3 Najmul Hossain Shanto, 4 Towhid Hridoy, 5 Mehidy Hasan Miraz (capt), 6 Mahidul Islam Ankon, 7 Nurul Hasan (wk), 8 Rishad Hossain, 9 Nasum Ahmed, 10 Tanvir Islam, 11 Mustafizur Rahman. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

