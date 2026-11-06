Sylhet [Bangladesh], November 6 (ANI): Bangladesh opener Shadman Islam was stretchered off the field after suffering an ankle injury while fielding on the second morning of the second Test against West Indies in Sylhet on Friday.

Shadman twisted his left ankle while chasing the ball towards the fine-leg boundary in the 78th over of West Indies' innings. The incident occurred when Amir Jangoo nudged a delivery from Mehidy Hasan Miraz towards fine leg. Shadman, who was fielding at slip, chased the ball but slipped while attempting to collect it, twisting his ankle in the process, according to Cricinfo.

The 31-year-old remained on the ground for several minutes, visibly in pain, before being carried off on a stretcher. Bangladesh's players immediately rushed to his aid as the medical staff attended to him.

"Shadman suffered a left ankle twist. He is under observation. We will send him for an MRI scan," Bangladesh physio Bayjedul Islam Khan said, according to Cricinfo.

Advertisement

It remains uncertain whether Shadman will take any further part in the ongoing Test. The left-handed opener had scored a century in the opening Test of the series.

Meanwhile, Hasan Mahmud produced an impressive bowling performance to bring Bangladesh back into the contest, claiming his fifth five-wicket haul in Test cricket and his first on home soil.

The right-arm pacer became the first Bangladesh seamer to register a five-wicket haul in five different countries. He also became the first Bangladesh fast bowler to take a stumping off his bowling.

Advertisement

Mahmud provided Bangladesh with the crucial breakthrough by dismissing Jangoo, who had scored a brilliant 133 off 212 deliveries, including 13 fours and two sixes.

The pacer then removed Roston Chase for a golden duck with the next delivery, taking an inside edge that was safely caught behind by wicketkeeper Litton Das.

Mahmud came close to completing a hat-trick when on-field umpire Asif Yaqoob gave Joshua Bishop out leg-before-wicket. However, West Indies successfully reviewed the decision, with replays showing an inside edge onto the batter's pad.

Advertisement

Bishop and Justin Greaves briefly resisted the Bangladesh attack before Mahmud returned to dismiss Bishop through a sharp stumping by Litton Das. The wicket also completed his five-wicket haul.

Mehidy Hasan Miraz then removed Greaves, who made 51 off 112 balls, as West Indies slipped from 264/5 to 301/8.

Shamar Joseph and Jomel Warrican provided some late resistance to take West Indies past the 320-run mark, with the visitors reaching 322/8 at the end of the first session on Day 2. Joseph was unbeaten on 16, while Warrican was batting on nine.

West Indies had ended the opening day at 235/4 after batting for 70 overs, with bad light forcing an early close of play.

With Shadman's availability uncertain, Bangladesh will be hoping for positive news on the opener's injury as they look to build on Mahmud's impressive bowling effort and take control of the Test. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)