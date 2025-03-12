Dhaka [Bangladesh], March 12 (ANI): Bangladesh's seasoned all-rounder Mahmudullah has called time on his international career after announcing his decision to retire from the ODIs on Wednesday.

Mahmudullah, who recently turned 39, had retired from Tests and T20Is in 2021 and 2024, respectively. He took to his social media and announced his decision to retire from the ODIs, thus bringing an end to his international career.

"All praises only for the Almighty Allah. I have decided to retire from international cricket. I would like to thank all of my team-mates, coaches and especially my fans who have always supported me. A big thank you to my parents, my in-laws, especially my father in law & most importantly my brother Emdad Ullah, who has been there for me constantly since my childhood as my coach & mentor," Mahmudullah wrote on his official Facebook page.

"And finally, thanks to my wife & kids, who have been my support system through thick & thin. I know Raeid will miss me in red and green jersey. Not everything comes to an end in a perfect way, but you say yes and move forward. Peace, Alhamdulillah. Best wishes to my team & Bangladesh cricket," he added.

The experienced star ends his time in international cricket as the nation's fourth-highest run-getter in ODIs, behind Mushfiqur Rahim, Shakib Al Hasan and Tamim Iqbal. He garnered 5689 runs at an average of 36.46, including four hundreds and 32 fifties.

Mahmudullah's decision to retire comes a week after his compatriot and brother-in-law Mushfiqur decided to draw the curtain on his career in the ODIs.

All centuries that the veteran scored in his career came in 50-Over ICC tournaments. He tonked two centuries in 2015 ODI World Cup and topped it up with an unbeaten 102 against New Zealand in the 2017 Champions Trophy in Cardiff.

In his most recent success, Mahmudullah blazed his way to a 111 against South Africa in Mumbai during the 2023 ODI World Cup. His last appearance for the Tigers came during the recently concluded Champions Trophy. He played just one inning and returned cheaply with a score of 4 off 14 balls against New Zealand in Rawalpindi. (ANI)

