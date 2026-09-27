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Home / Sports / Banton, Brook shine as England thrash Sri Lanka by 223 runs to win ODI series

Banton, Brook shine as England thrash Sri Lanka by 223 runs to win ODI series

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ANI
Updated At : 10:42 PM Sep 27, 2026 IST
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London [UK], September 27 (ANI): Scintillating knocks by Tom Banton and skipper Harry Brook and a standout bowling effort from Liam Dawson helped England to a 223-run win over Sri Lanka in the third and final ODI of the series at The Oval on Sunday.

With this win, England has captured the three-ODI series 2-1.

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England opted to bat first but lost Ben Duckett for a duck and senior batter Joe Root for just 18. With England 69/2, Banton (126 in 105 balls with 16 centuries and five sixes) and Brook (77 in 66 balls, with nine fours and two sixes) tore apart the bowling attack with a 150-run stand.

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Scores from Jordan Cox (76 in 52 balls, with six fours and two sixes), Will Jacks (25 in 21 balls, with two fours and a six) and Jamie Overton (21* in 14 balls, with a century) took England to 355/7 in 50 overs.

Asitha Fernando (3/64) was the pick of the bowlers for Sri Lanka.

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During the gigantic chase, Sonny Baker (1/27) and Gus Atkinson (2/26) broke through the top order, reducing SL to 53/3.

A 26-ball 35 by Kusal Mendis was the sole score of 20-plus by a Lankan batter as Dawson (3/26) demolished the SL lower-middle/lower order, skittling them out for just 132 runs in 29.1 overs.

Banton took home the 'Player of the Match' for his ton, while Will Jacks took home the 'Player of the Series' award for 147 runs and nine wickets across the ODI and T20I series, including a five-wicket haul. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

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