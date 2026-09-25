Aichi-Nagoya (Japan), September 25 (ANI): Indian athlete Baranica Elangovan created history by winning the bronze medal in the women's pole vault at the Asian Games 2026 in Aichi-Nagoya on Friday, becoming India's first-ever Asian Games medallist in the event, according to Olympics.com.

Baranica cleared a height of 4.15 metres to finish joint-third with Kazakhstan's Polina Ivanova. Both athletes cleared 4.15m and were tied on attempts, before failing to clear 4.25m.

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With both athletes finishing level on their best height and attempts, Baranica and Ivanova shared the bronze medal.

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The bronze marks a historic achievement for Indian athletics, with Baranica becoming the country's first Asian Games medallist in pole vault across both the men's and women's events.

Baranica Elangovan’s bronze medal takes India’s medal tally to 23 medals, with two gold medals, nine silver medals and 12 bronze medals.

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Earlier in the day, athlete Gulveer produced a strong performance, clocking 28:29.38 to comfortably finish second in the men’s 10000m event and secure India's silver medal in the event.

Manpreet Kaur also won a bronze medal in the women’s shot put at the continental event. She produced her best throw of 17.17 metres in her fourth attempt to secure a place on the podium.

Shooters Kamaljeet and Suruchi Inder Singh won gold in the 10m air pistol mixed team event, while Aishwary Pratap Singh Tomar, Rudrankksh Patil and Niraj Kumar secured silver in the men’s 50m rifle 3 positions team event.

In table tennis, Manush Shah and Diya Chitale secured bronze in mixed doubles after reaching the semi-finals, where they lost to China’s Wang Chuqin and Sun Yingsha.

India’s squash mixed doubles pair of Joshana Chinappa and Velavan Senthilkumar also assured the country of a medal after progressing to the semi-finals. Abhay Singh and Anahat Singh advanced to the respective singles semi-finals.

India’s men’s and women’s kabaddi teams also booked their places in the finals after winning their respective semi-final matches against Thailand and Nepal.

In hockey, the Indian women’s team defeated Japan 3-1 in their Pool B encounter.

Elsewhere, swimmer Rishabh Das finished sixth in the men’s 200m backstroke final, while weightlifter Seram Nirupama Devi finished seventh in the women’s 61kg category.

Boxer Preeti’s Asian Games campaign ended in the round of 16 after she lost 0-5 to North Korea’s Pang Chol Mi. (ANI)

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