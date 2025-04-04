Barca beat Atletico to set up Copa final against Madrid

Barcelona have made it back to the Copa del Rey final. Atletico Madrid are left enduring yet another elimination. Barcelona defeated Atletico 1-0 on Wednesday to reach their first Copa final in four seasons, setting up a “clasico” against Real Madrid.

Ferran Torres scored a first-half winner for the Catalan club, who advanced 5-4 on aggregate after a 4-4 draw in the first leg in Barcelona in February. Madrid eliminated Real Sociedad in extra time on Tuesday, also advancing 5-4 on aggregate. The rivals will meet in the Copa decider for the first time since the 2013-14 season, when Madrid won the title.

“It feels great to win here, and it’s even more special that it means we have qualified for the final,” Torres said. “It’s always good motivation to be in a final, even more so when it’s against a direct rival.”

It was yet another disappointing home elimination for Atletico after they lost on penalties to Madrid in the Round of 16 of the Champions League last month.

“We are just as sad as our fans,” Atletico defender Jose Maria Gimenez said. “We have to raise our heads and try to finish the season the best way possible.”

The Copa was Atletico’s only realistic hope for a title this season, as they trail first-placed Barcelona by nine points after 29 matches in the league. “Our team has competed really well,” Atletico coach Diego Simeone said. “It did it in the Champions League, in the Copa and in the league.”