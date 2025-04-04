DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
Home / Sports / Barca beat Atletico to set up Copa final against Madrid

Barca beat Atletico to set up Copa final against Madrid

Barcelona have made it back to the Copa del Rey final. Atletico Madrid are left enduring yet another elimination. Barcelona defeated Atletico 1-0 on Wednesday to reach their first Copa final in four seasons, setting up a “clasico” against Real...
article_Author
AP
Madrid, Updated At : 08:46 AM Apr 04, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Barcelona’s Ferran Torres scores against Atletico Madrid. REUTERS
Advertisement

Barcelona have made it back to the Copa del Rey final. Atletico Madrid are left enduring yet another elimination. Barcelona defeated Atletico 1-0 on Wednesday to reach their first Copa final in four seasons, setting up a “clasico” against Real Madrid.

Ferran Torres scored a first-half winner for the Catalan club, who advanced 5-4 on aggregate after a 4-4 draw in the first leg in Barcelona in February. Madrid eliminated Real Sociedad in extra time on Tuesday, also advancing 5-4 on aggregate. The rivals will meet in the Copa decider for the first time since the 2013-14 season, when Madrid won the title.

“It feels great to win here, and it’s even more special that it means we have qualified for the final,” Torres said. “It’s always good motivation to be in a final, even more so when it’s against a direct rival.”

Advertisement

It was yet another disappointing home elimination for Atletico after they lost on penalties to Madrid in the Round of 16 of the Champions League last month.

“We are just as sad as our fans,” Atletico defender Jose Maria Gimenez said. “We have to raise our heads and try to finish the season the best way possible.”

Advertisement

The Copa was Atletico’s only realistic hope for a title this season, as they trail first-placed Barcelona by nine points after 29 matches in the league. “Our team has competed really well,” Atletico coach Diego Simeone said. “It did it in the Champions League, in the Copa and in the league.”

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Home tlbr_img2 Opinion tlbr_img3 Classifieds tlbr_img4 Videos tlbr_img5 E-Paper