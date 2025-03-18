DT
PT
Barca fight back to beat Atletico

Barca fight back to beat Atletico

Reuters
Madrid, Updated At : 06:01 AM Mar 18, 2025 IST
Barcelona’s Ferran Torres scores against Atletico Madrid. AP/PTI
Barcelona's Ferran Torres scored twice to help secure a late 4-2 comeback win at Atletico Madrid in a pulsating LaLiga clash that took the Catalans back to the top of the table. Barca have 60 points and a game in hand after last week's postponement of their home game with Osasuna. They are level on points with Real Madrid, who won 2-1 at Villarreal on Saturday.

Atletico remain third on 56 points from 28 games.

The hosts took the lead on the stroke of halftime through Julian Alvarez after Antoine Griezmann broke quickly and found Giuliano Simeone, who curled a precise pass for the Argentine to score his 11th league goal of the season. Diego Simeone's side doubled their lead in the 70th minute through substitute Alexander Sorloth's brilliant close-range finish after he was set up by Conor Gallagher.

However, Barcelona responded almost immediately when Robert Lewandowski latched on to Inigo Martinez's cross to take the Poland striker's tally to a league-leading 22 goals this season. The visitors equalised in the 78th minute when Torres headed home a delightful ball into the box from substitute Raphinha.

Lamine Yamal added a third in stoppage time when his long-range strike found the back of Jan Oblak's net, before Torres put the icing on the cake with his second of the night.

