Barca show Madrid who’s boss

Madrid, March 20

Closer than ever to the title, Barcelona finished the last La Liga “clasico” of the season by celebrating on the field at Camp Nou. Real Madrid were left complaining about the refereeing after seeing their chances of retaining the title all but end.

Barcelona took a major step toward winning their first league title since 2019 after coming from behind to beat Madrid 2-1 on Sunday, with Franck Kessie scoring in stoppage time to give the Catalan club the home victory and a 12-point lead over second-placed Madrid with 12 matches to go.

United in FA Cup semifinals

Manchester: It was all set up for a famous FA Cup upset as Fulham led treble-chasing Manchester United at Old Trafford. But in the space of seven chaotic second-half minutes, the visitors were reduced to nine players and had their manager sent off as United won 3-1. — AP