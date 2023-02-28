Barca take a hit, fall to Almeria

Barcelona, February 27

Three days after exiting the Europa League, Barcelona had a rare setback in the La Liga after losing at Almeria 1-0.

Barcelona headed to southern Spain after second-place Real Madrid were held 1-1 by Atletico Madrid on Saturday and had the chance to add to their seven-point lead at the top over their fierce rivals. Instead, Barcelona flopped to their first-ever loss to Almeria in their 16th meeting.

PSG’s Lionel Messi hugs Kylian Mbappe after a goal. Reuters

The leaders were unable to mount a credible fightback despite having ample time to respond to striker El Bilal Toure’s goal in the 24th minute.

For Barcelona coach Xavi Hernandez, his team’s “worst game of the season” came just when it could have dealt a serious blow to Madrid’s bid to defend their Spanish title. “It was a difficult game and a tough day for us,” Xavi said. “We are still leaders at seven points ahead, but we did not play like we should have. It was our worst game of the season. I think we had some fatigue, that is why we rotated our starting line-up, but we missed a golden chance to go up 10 points.”

Mbappe, Messi on the move

Paris: Kylian Mbappe scored twice and Lionel Messi got the other goal as the World Cup final stars combined to give Ligue 1 leaders Paris Saint-Germain a 3-0 win at title challengers Marseille.

Mbappe tops the league’s scoring charts outright with 17 goals, and he matched Edinson Cavani’s PSG club-record tally of 200 in the process on Sunday.

Milan win 2-0 vs Atalanta

Rome: A scorching volley from Theo Hernandez led to the opening goal, Zlatan Ibrahimovic made his season debut and goalkeeper Mike Maignan returned after five months out during an encouraging 2-0 win for AC Milan over Atalanta in the Serie A. — AP