Barca take home Madrid scalp

Madrid, March 3

The Catalan club won 1-0 win at the Santiago Bernabeu Stadium in the first leg of the Copa del Rey semifinals on Thursday — the first of three matches between the Spanish powerhouses in the next few weeks. Barcelona took the victory with an own-goal by Madrid defender Eder Militao in the first half.

The rivals will also meet in the La Liga on March 19 in Barcelona and in the return leg of the Copa semifinals on April 5.

It was also the first match between the rivals since it became public Barcelona paid millions of euros over several years to the vice-president of the country’s refereeing committee. A banner by Madrid fans at the Bernabeu said: “Clean and white, never tarnished.”

It was an even match at the Bernabeu, with the teams struggling to create significant scoring opportunities. Madrid controlled possession but couldn’t break through the Barcelona defence, ending the match without any shots on target. — AP