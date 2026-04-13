Barca tighten title hold with convincing derby win

FC Barcelona tightened their grip on the La Liga title race with a 4-1 win over RCD Espanyol, capitalising on rivals Real Madrid’s slip to open up a nine-point lead with seven games remaining.

The result was largely shaped in the first half, where Barcelona controlled both possession and tempo. Ferran Torres set the tone early, heading in the opener inside 10 minutes after a corner caused confusion in the Espanyol defence. He doubled the lead midway through the half, finishing calmly after a perfectly timed through ball from Lamine Yamal, who was again central to Barcelona’s attacking play.

Barcelona’s structure allowed them to dominate territory, with Yamal operating as the main creative outlet, repeatedly finding space between lines and stretching Espanyol’s defensive block. However, the game shifted briefly after the break.

Pol Lozano reduced the deficit with a strike from the edge of the area, exposing a momentary drop in Barcelona’s intensity. For a short period, Espanyol threatened to make the contest competitive, forcing goalkeeper Joan García into key interventions to maintain the lead.

Barcelona responded by increasing their attacking intent. Yamal once again proved decisive, racing onto a through ball late on to score and effectively end the contest. Shortly after, Frenkie de Jong marked his return from injury with a composed assist, delaying his pass before setting up Marcus Rashford for the fourth goal.

Barcelona combined control with efficiency. They created high-quality chances, converted key moments early and managed the game despite a brief second-half dip.

With seven consecutive league wins and a nine-point cushion at the top, Barcelona are now firmly in control of the title race. While challenges remain, the margin they have built gives them a clear advantage heading into the final stretch of the season.