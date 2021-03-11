Barca win, delay Real Madrid’s party

Madrid, April 22
Barcelona defeated Real Sociedad 1-0 to make sure Real Madrid will have to wait at least another week to celebrate the Spanish league title.
Barcelona’s away victory reduced their gap to Madrid to 15 points, and they can further cut it to 12 points on Sunday if they defeat Rayo Vallecano at home in a game it has in hand.
Barcelona and Madrid, who won 3-1 at Osasuna on Wednesday, will have five games left. Madrid, trying to clinch their second title in three seasons, don’t play this weekend.
“Madrid was lucky that it took a while for us to join the fight,” Barcelona defender Dani Alves said.
Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang scored with a close-range header in the 11th minute to give Barcelona their first win after consecutive home losses against Cadiz in the league and Eintracht Frankfurt in the Europa League. The Catalan club had not lost two straight home games since 2003. “We suffered a lot but in the end we got three
golden points and stayed in second place,” Barcelona coach Xavi Hernandez said.
Sevilla improved its chances of making it to the Champions League with a 3-2 win at second-to-last-placed Levante. — AP
