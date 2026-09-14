Barcelona edge past Levante 4-2 to maintain perfect start in La Liga

Barcelona [Spain], September 14 (ANI): Barcelona maintained their perfect start to the 2026-27 La Liga season after defeating Levante 4-2 at the Ciutat de València on Sunday, with Karim Adeyemi scoring a stunning late goal to seal victory for the Catalan side.

Barcelona looked set for a comfortable win after racing to a three-goal lead, but Levante mounted a late comeback attempt with two goals in the final stages before Adeyemi’s stoppage-time strike ended the contest.

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The victory marked Barcelona’s sixth consecutive competitive win of the season, matching the club’s best-ever 100 per cent start to a campaign. They remain at the top of the La Liga table.

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Xavi Espart opened the scoring for Barcelona in the fifth minute with a low right-footed effort from the edge of the box, marking his first competitive goal for the club.

Barcelona doubled their advantage in the 19th minute when Lamine Yamal finished off a well-worked move involving Fermín López and Raphinha. The Brazilian winger played a key role in the attack, providing his second assist of the match.

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Lamine struck again shortly after the restart, converting a penalty after being brought down inside the box by Mandi to put Barça 3-0 ahead.

However, Levante refused to give up and reduced the deficit in the 79th minute through Iván Romero, who capitalised on a defensive mistake before rounding goalkeeper Joan Garcia and scoring into an empty net.

The hosts continued to push, and Brugué scored in the 88th minute from a rebound to make it 3-2, raising hopes of a dramatic comeback.

But Adeyemi had the final say, producing a brilliant solo effort in stoppage time. The German forward ran from the halfway line, beat Mandi with a backheel and calmly finished to secure all three points for Barcelona.

Barcelona will now look to create club history when they face Racing Santander at Spotify Camp Nou on Wednesday. A victory would give them seven wins from seven matches at the start of a season for the first time in their history. (ANI)

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