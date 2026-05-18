Barcelona [Spain], May 18 (ANI): Barcelona have announced that head coach Hansi Flick has reached an agreement to extend his contract, keeping him at the club until 30 June 2028, with an option for an additional season.

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The German coach signed the new deal on Monday at the club's offices in the presence of senior club officials, including vice-president Rafa Yuste, football director Deco (Anderson Luis de Souza), and members of the sporting commission. President-elect Joan Laporta was also present during the signing ceremony.

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The contract extension reflects Barcelona's continued confidence in Flick's leadership as the club looks to consolidate its long-term sporting project.

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"FC Barcelona and Hansi Flick on Monday have reached an agreement to extend his contract, tying him to the Club until 30 June 2028 with the option for an additional season," the statement from Barcelona read.

"The German signed his new contract on Monday at the Club's offices with FC Barcelona president Rafa Yuste, director of the Football Area, Anderson Luis de Souza "Deco", and other members of the sporting commission, all present. Also present was president-elect Joan Laporta," the statement added.

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Flick has now guided Barcelona to five trophies in just two years and will remain in charge for at least two more seasons.

The 61-year-old coach was earlier contracted until the summer of 2027, but has now extended his stay in Spain by an additional year following the renewal.

The extension comes after Flick led Barcelona to back-to-back La Liga titles, with the latest confirmed after their 2-0 El Clasico win over Real Madrid on May 10.

Flick began his managerial journey in 1996 with German club FC Bammental. Over the years, he has worked with Hoffenheim and RB Salzburg, and held key roles with the Germany national team and Bayern Munich, both as assistant and head coach. He has also served as sporting director for Hoffenheim and Germany.

In March, Flick said that the Barcelona role will be his final job in management. In April, he confirmed his intention to renew his contract with the Spanish champions.

"I've realised I'm in the right place," Flick said in a press conference last Tuesday. "It's a commitment on our part to reach the highest level and win new titles.

"Everyone dreams of the Champions League. We've tried and we'll keep trying. I'm grateful for the trust placed in me to continue." (ANI)

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