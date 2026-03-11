Barcelona get Gol Nord stand licence ahead of election as Messi row intensifies

FC Barcelona received a key administrative boost ahead of its presidential election after the Barcelona City Council granted a licence allowing the club to reopen part of the renovated Spotify Camp Nou.

The licence allows the first and second tiers of the Gol Nord (North Stand) to be used, meaning the stadium can partially host supporters again during the La Liga match against Sevilla on March 15.

The approval marks an important step in the ongoing redevelopment of the historic stadium and comes just days before the club’s presidential elections, scheduled for Sunday.

While the licence is a positive development for the club’s infrastructure plans, the election campaign has been overshadowed by a fresh controversy involving former coach Xavi Hernandez, club president Joan Laporta, and former Barcelona star Lionel Messi.

In a recent interview, Xavi claimed that Messi’s return to Barcelona in 2023 had been agreed in principle after the Argentine won the 2022 FIFA World Cup, but alleged that Laporta ultimately blocked the move. According to Xavi, the president feared Messi’s influence could lead to a power struggle within the club.

Laporta has strongly denied the accusation. Responding to the claims, the Barcelona president said he was surprised and hurt by Xavi’s comments and insisted that the situation unfolded differently. Laporta said that although Messi initially expressed interest in returning, his father and agent Jorge Messi later decided against the move, believing the pressure of returning to Barcelona would be too great. Laporta also suggested that Xavi’s remarks may be influenced by his dismissal as coach in 2024.

The controversy has quickly become part of the election debate. Presidential candidate Victor Font, who is challenging Laporta in Sunday’s vote, has called for transparency regarding Messi’s failed return. Font said he hopes Messi will eventually explain what happened, adding that many club members still want the relationship between the club and the Argentine legend to be repaired.

Barcelona members will go to the polls on March 15 to choose between Laporta and Font, with the future direction of the club, its finances, and the ongoing Camp Nou redevelopment expected to be central issues in the vote.

With both candidates presenting different visions for the club’s future, the debate around Messi’s departure and potential return has added another layer of drama to an already closely watched presidential race.