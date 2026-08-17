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Home / Sports / Barcelona, Man City reach agreement to sign star midfielder Rodri

Barcelona, Man City reach agreement to sign star midfielder Rodri

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ANI
Updated At : 08:53 AM Aug 17, 2026 IST
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Barcelona [Spain], August 17 (ANI): Barcelona have reached an agreement in principle to sign Manchester City star Rodri, various sources confirmed to ESPN.

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Barcelona's previous two bids for Rodri had failed, but the La Liga champions made a third offer over the weekend with a total package of 76.5 million pounds (65.3 million USD). Sources confirmed to ESPN on Sunday that a deal had been brokered between the two clubs, paperwork exchanged, and now the agreement is being finalised.

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Rodri, 30, is expected to arrive in Barcelona in the coming days and could be presented as a player before Wednesday's Joan Gamper Trophy match against Al Ahly at Camp Nou.

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The agreement for the Ballon d'Or winner came shortly after sources told ESPN that fullback Joao Cancelo is also set to return to Barcelona, and these two could become Barca's fourth and fifth signings of the season after the arrivals of Anthony Gordon, Karim Adeyemi and Jesse Bisiwu.

The club is also aiming to secure a striker as well, with their eyes on Atletico Madrid's Julian Alvarez after the exits of Robert Lewandowski and Ferran Torres. Rodri was not in the club's plans originally, but the club seized the opportunity as he made himself available after winning the FIFA World Cup with Spain.

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A long-term injury faced by Frenkie de Jong has also meant that Barcelona is exploring some new midfielder options in the market.

Real Madrid, FC Barcelona's arch-rivals, had also tried to sign Rodri, sources had earlier told ESPN, but the footballer preferred his next destination to be Barca.

Rodri is being viewed as a marquee signing by Barcelona, who can take the Hansi Flick-managed side, back-to-back La Liga champions, to newer heights. After spells at Villarreal and Atletico, Rodri joined Man City back in 2019 and has made a rich CV for himself there, with four Premier League titles and a Champions League title, including European Championships and the FIFA World Cup with Spain. He was also named the 'Player of the Tournament' in both of Spain's triumphs.

The success at the Euros earned Rodri the Ballon d'Or back in 2024. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

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