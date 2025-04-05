Barcelona, Real Madrid icons gather in Mumbai for 'Legends Face-off'

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], April 5 (ANI): In a moment that marks a milestone in India's sporting journey, global football giants FC Barcelona Legends and Real Madrid Legends are all set to reignite their historic rivalry--right here in Mumbai for the 'Legends Faceoff', as per The Sports Front press release.

As the players arrived in Mumbai to a thunderous welcome, key players from both teams addressed the media at the official pre-match press conference, sharing their thoughts ahead of this historic spectacle. Pepe and Fernando Morientes from Real Madrid Legends were present, while FC Barcelona Legends was represented by Javier Saviola and Edmilson at the press conference.

The much-anticipated 'Legends Faceoff' will take place on April 6, 2025, at the iconic DY Patil Stadium. Ahead of the clash, the Legends shared their thoughts during the press conference:-

" I am very happy to be in India. The energy here is incredible. Different places have different football cultures. Both teams are bringing their culture here. It's incredible to see the passion for football, and we hope we can help increase the popularity of the game in India," Edmilson said, according to The Sports Front press release

Javier Saviola added, " The opportunity to bring this rivalry to Indian fans, who've followed our careers from afar, is very emotional. Even though I am no longer a professional, I am never away from football. I hope this match inspires a whole new generation of Indian footballers and dreamers."

Pepe spoke about the growth of football in India: "Thank You India for bringing us here. India's football passion is exploding, and we feel honoured to be part of this journey. This match is very important, I hope it increases the popularity of the sport in India, helps bring in more investments and helps the game grow here."

Fernando Morientes spoke about the rivalry between the two teams: "Whenever Real Madrid faces Barcelona, there's always competitiveness. Football is fundamentally about teamwork, dedication, and sacrifice. I'd also like to express my gratitude to the organizers and hope that the fans in India enjoy the experience."

Speaking on behalf of the organizers, John Zaidi, CEO & Co-Founder of The Sports Front, said: "The stars have arrived and I can feel the excitement in the air. The Legends Faceoff is more than a football match--it's an iconic moment. We've been planning this for many years and worked tirelessly to make this dream a reality. It is a big moment for football in India, and it's just the beginning. Our goal is to bring the world's best to Indian fans, and this is our first giant leap."

On the match tomorrow, Ankur Kumar, Chief Marketing Officer, The Sports Front, said: "It has been one of my dreams to see these legends live. Real Madrid, Barcelona rivalry has always been a classic and we are happy to organize this event. We have numerous fan clubs across the country and we have seen phenomenal response so far. We expect a full house tomorrow." (ANI)

