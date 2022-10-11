Barcelona show true colours, beat Celta 1-0

Madrid, October 10

Barcelona keep on winning — at least in the Spanish league. The Catalan club edged Celta Viga 1-0 for its seventh straight victory in the competition, regaining first place and restoring some confidence going into a decisive Champions League game against Inter Milan.

Barcelona have not been able to repeat their league success in the group stage of the European competition, and anything but a home victory against Inter on Wednesday will leave the club on the brink of elimination for a second consecutive season after the departure of Lionel Messi.

Barcelona lost to Inter last week in Italy for their second consecutive Champions League defeat.

In the Spanish league, though, they have been perfect since a scoreless opening draw against Rayo Vallecano at home.

Pedri Gonzalez scored the winner on Sunday in the 17th minute with an easy shot into the open net after Celta defender Unai Nunez couldn't fully clear a low cross by Gavi Paez. Celta, who had won three of their last five league games, played well in the second half but failed to capitalise on scoring chances at the Camp Nou. — AP

Messi ruled out of Benfica game

Paris: Paris St Germain forward Lionel Messi will not be involved against Benfica on Tuesday after failing to recover from a calf injury in time for the Champions League group stage game, the French club said today.

Messi had missed the weekend's Ligue 1 draw against Stade de Reims in which table toppers PSG failed to score in the league for the first time this season. reuters