Barcelona thrash Newcastle, Liverpool cruise into UCL quarters; Bayern, Atletico also advance

Barcelona [Spain], March 19 (ANI): It was a night of high drama and dominant performances in the UEFA Champions League Round of 16 as European heavyweights delivered decisive results to seal their quarter-final berths.

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In a high-scoring encounter at Camp Nou, Barcelona produced a stunning attacking display to dismantle Newcastle United 7-2 in the second leg, completing an emphatic 8-3 aggregate win. The Spanish side ran riot at home, showcasing their attacking depth and confirming their place among the last eight.

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For Barcelona, Raphinha (sixth and 72nd minute) and Robert Lewandowski (56th minute and 61st minute) scored a brace. Marc Bernal (68th minute), Lamine Yamal (45+7 minute), and Fermin Lopez (51st minute).

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Meanwhile, Liverpool FC overturned a first-leg deficit in style, hammering Galatasaray SK 4-0 to progress 4-1 on aggregate. The Reds delivered a dominant all-round performance, with multiple goal scorers stepping up in a clinical display at home stadium Anfield.

Dominik Szoboszlao (25th minute), Hugo Ekitike (51st minute), Ryan Gravenberch (53rd minute) and Mohamed Salah (62nd minute) found their names on the scoresheet for Arsenal.

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In another gripping encounter, Tottenham Hotspur secured a 3-2 win over Atletico Madrid in the second leg. However, the result was not enough, as Atletico advanced with a 7-5 aggregate victory, ending Spurs' Champions League campaign despite their spirited fightback.

German giants FC Bayern Munich continued their dominance with a comfortable 4-1 win over Atalanta BC, sealing a massive 10-2 aggregate triumph. Bayern's clinical finishing and control across both legs underlined their credentials as strong title contenders.

With these results, the quarter-final lineup is now confirmed, featuring blockbuster clashes including Barcelona vs Atletico Madrid and Liverpool vs Paris Saint-Germain, as Europe's elite battle for continental glory. (ANI)

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