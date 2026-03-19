DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
AI Logo
MASTER AI WITH TRIBUNE
A comprehensive AI Certification Course
Enroll Now
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM IPL 2026 Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / Sports / Barcelona thrash Newcastle, Liverpool cruise into UCL quarters; Bayern, Atletico also advance

Barcelona thrash Newcastle, Liverpool cruise into UCL quarters; Bayern, Atletico also advance

article_Author
ANI
Updated At : 07:55 AM Mar 19, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

Barcelona [Spain], March 19 (ANI): It was a night of high drama and dominant performances in the UEFA Champions League Round of 16 as European heavyweights delivered decisive results to seal their quarter-final berths.

Advertisement

In a high-scoring encounter at Camp Nou, Barcelona produced a stunning attacking display to dismantle Newcastle United 7-2 in the second leg, completing an emphatic 8-3 aggregate win. The Spanish side ran riot at home, showcasing their attacking depth and confirming their place among the last eight.

Advertisement

For Barcelona, Raphinha (sixth and 72nd minute) and Robert Lewandowski (56th minute and 61st minute) scored a brace. Marc Bernal (68th minute), Lamine Yamal (45+7 minute), and Fermin Lopez (51st minute).

Advertisement

Meanwhile, Liverpool FC overturned a first-leg deficit in style, hammering Galatasaray SK 4-0 to progress 4-1 on aggregate. The Reds delivered a dominant all-round performance, with multiple goal scorers stepping up in a clinical display at home stadium Anfield.

Dominik Szoboszlao (25th minute), Hugo Ekitike (51st minute), Ryan Gravenberch (53rd minute) and Mohamed Salah (62nd minute) found their names on the scoresheet for Arsenal.

Advertisement

In another gripping encounter, Tottenham Hotspur secured a 3-2 win over Atletico Madrid in the second leg. However, the result was not enough, as Atletico advanced with a 7-5 aggregate victory, ending Spurs' Champions League campaign despite their spirited fightback.

German giants FC Bayern Munich continued their dominance with a comfortable 4-1 win over Atalanta BC, sealing a massive 10-2 aggregate triumph. Bayern's clinical finishing and control across both legs underlined their credentials as strong title contenders.

With these results, the quarter-final lineup is now confirmed, featuring blockbuster clashes including Barcelona vs Atletico Madrid and Liverpool vs Paris Saint-Germain, as Europe's elite battle for continental glory. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
youngInnovater
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts