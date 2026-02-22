Barcelona unable to convert dominance into goals

Thierry Henry’s recent remarks about Barcelona’s need for a top-level striker have added to a wider discussion around missed chances and the lack of a reliable focal point up front.

Barcelona have struggled with efficiency in the final third this season, with several matches highlighting a recurring pattern of missed chances. While the team has continued to create opportunities through their wide players such as Lamine Yamal and midfield runners such as Pedri, a lack of consistent finishing has often prevented them from fully capitalising on their dominance.

Former Barcelona striker Henry said with a talent like Yamal, who repeatedly creates scoring chances for the strikers, the team needs to up its finishing game.

Goals have been spread across multiple players, but questions remain over the absence of a dependable forward in close games, where small margins have proved decisive. That inconsistency is reflected in the numbers of Ferran Torres, who has been among Barcelona’s more active forwards this season. While Torres has contributed goals, the data also shows a relatively high number of missed chances, reinforcing concerns around efficiency rather than output alone. The figures point to a broader attacking issue rather than an individual shortcoming, aligning with Henry’s assessment of the need for a more clinical presence up front.

Robert Lewandowski has shouldered much of the responsibility in attack and has continued to contribute with goals, particularly in the league. However, the veteran forward has also been required to play heavy minutes, with Barcelona lacking a like-for-like alternative in the No. 9 role. As the season progresses, questions remain over whether the club can continue to rely so heavily on Lewandowski without additional support in attack.

Henry’s comments have also reopened the broader debate around Barcelona’s long-term planning in the striker position.

While Henry referenced elite profiles such as Victor Osimhen, Erling Haaland and Harry Kane as examples of proven finishers, Barcelona’s financial situation remains a significant factor in any potential move.

Reports in Spanish media have linked the club with several attacking options, including Julian Alvarez, though any such move would depend on financial flexibility. For now, Henry’s remarks have brought renewed attention to an issue that Barcelona may need to address as they look to balance ambition with reality.