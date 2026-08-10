"Basketball gaining momentum in India": Manraj Singh hails UYBA tournament

Noida (Uttar Pradesh) [India], August 10 (ANI): The UYBA Basketball Tournament was organised at the Noida Indoor Stadium, bringing together young basketball players from across the country and providing them a platform to showcase their talent.

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Basketball player Manraj Singh said the tournament was a great experience and such events would encourage more players to take up the sport.

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"We had a great experience here... Events like this will encourage many players to pursue basketball in the future. The sport is really gaining momentum in India... We hope to get opportunities to play basketball in other countries as well," Manraj Singh told ANI.

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Shruti Thakur, a basketball player who represented a team from West Bengal, also praised the organisation of the tournament and said players were getting better opportunities through such platforms.

"We are representing a team from West Bengal. Our experience was very good. It was very well organised here. The players are getting good opportunities..." Shruti Thakur told ANI.

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The inaugural UYBA (Ulhas YuviPep Basketball Academy) 3x3 Basketball Tournament held on August 8 and 9, 2026, at the Sports Soul Arena, Noida Indoor Stadium, witnessed the participation of players from more than 20 states. The tournament featured a total prize pool of Rs two lakh.

Meanwhile, Basketball Federation of India Secretary General Kulvinder Singh Gill said hosting the FIBA U18 Asia Cup 2026 in Ahmedabad is a proud moment for Indian basketball, with the tournament returning to India after 22 years.

He stressed that world-class infrastructure, recent success in regional competitions and talent development initiatives will help boost the sport, while a professional league planned for 2027 could provide players with stronger career opportunities.

The much-awaited FIBA U18 Asia Cup 2026 is set to be held in Ahmedabad, India, from August 13 to 23.

"It is certainly a very prestigious and proud moment for us, as we are hosting this championship after 22 years. The new stadiums built in Ahmedabad are truly world-class...this will certainly benefit Indian basketball immensely, as well as the state of Gujarat...a total of 16 teams are participating, including the defending champion, Australia, and the runner-up, New Zealand. The Indian team reached the quarter-finals (top 8) in the last Asian-Oceania Championship, and as hosts, we have been preparing for this for quite some time," Gill told ANI.

"We also won the recent South Asian Championship, so we should certainly have a home-court advantage and are expecting a better performance than last time... We are currently witnessing Indian athletes winning significantly more medals at the Commonwealth Games compared to the past. The Prime Minister and the Union Sports Minister are paying close attention to every detail regarding how India can excel in future Commonwealth Games and the Olympics... The Basketball Federation of India has established several academic centres; through talent scouting, we are providing new players with free boarding and lodging at quality schools. Furthermore, we are set to launch a professional league very soon, early in 2027. Consequently, players, both current ones and those aspiring to join the sport, will certainly be inclined to pursue basketball as a viable career," he added. (ANI)

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