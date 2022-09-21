Indian paddler Manika Batra eyes strong return at National Games

Surat, September 20
Ace Indian paddler Manika Batra’s career took a nosedive following the Birmingham CWG debacle but she has vowed to return stronger at the National Games before heading to the World Championships this month.
Batra was one of India’s biggest stars in 2018, clinching four medals including the women’s singles and team gold at the CWG. She also went on to bag the mixed doubles bronze at the Asian Games later that year.
However, at the Birmingham Games last month, she looked out of sorts and returned empty-handed.
“Of course, I was sad and upset when I lost my matches in CWG but I always tell myself this is not the end of the world,” Batra said.
“2018 was really an amazing year for me. This time, I played best before the CWG. I did really well in the world tours, beat good players,” the top-ranked Indian said.
“I think I played my best in CWG but every player has ups and down in their lives. It’s not finished for me just because I didn’t get a medal at the CWG,” she said.
