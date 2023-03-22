Batters in focus as Starc threat lurks

PTI

Chennai: The Indian batters will have to put their best foot forward while tackling the lethal Mitchell Starc when they face Australia here tomorrow. The series is locked at 1-1 and Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, Shubman Gill and Suryakumar Yadav will have to bat out of their skins to stop the left-arm pacer, who claimed his ninth ODI five-wicket haul in Visakhapatnam. With no Shreyas Iyer, this is Yadav’s best time to grab the opportunity and seal a berth in the ODI World Cup squad. The next run of ODIs will be in June-July and Yadav might find it difficult to get some action as first-choice Iyer could return by then.