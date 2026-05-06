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Home / Sports / "Batting at his peak right now": Irfan Pathan praises Sanju Samson's form after batter's match-winning knock for CSK against DC

"Batting at his peak right now": Irfan Pathan praises Sanju Samson's form after batter's match-winning knock for CSK against DC

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ANI
Updated At : 04:20 PM May 06, 2026 IST
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Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], May 6 (ANI): Former Indian cricketer Irfan Pathan praised batter Sanju Samson's form, saying that he is "batting at his peak right now" after the right-hander's unbeaten knock of 87 helped Chennai Super Kings (CSK) get a crucial win over Delhi Capitals (DC) in their Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 match on Tuesday at the Arun Jaitley Stadium.

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Chasing the target of 156, CSK lost captain Ruturaj Gaikwad and Urvil Patel early. However, Samson spearheaded the chase with a scintillating 87* off 52 balls, including seven boundaries and six maximums. Samson played with a strike rate of 167.31. Samson also found an ally in 20-year-old Kartik Sharma, who scored an unbeaten 41, stitching together a match-winning partnership of 114 runs with Samson to guide CSK home with eight wickets and 15 balls remaining.

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Speaking on JioStar, Irfan Pathan praised Sanju Samson for being in top form, highlighting his sharp game awareness and ability to judge which bowlers to attack or play cautiously--such as respecting DC's Lungi Ngidi while targeting other bowlers. He also highlighted Samson's growing maturity in finishing matches on challenging pitches, calling it a key sign of a batter at his peak.

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"Sanju Samson is batting at his peak right now, and what stands out is his game awareness. He's very clear about which bowlers to target and which ones to respect. You could see that he was cautious against someone like Lungi Ngidi, but the moment a less threatening option came on, he shifted gears and capitalised. That understanding of match-ups is outstanding. More importantly, he's taking responsibility to finish games, especially on tricky surfaces, and doing it consistently. That's what defines a batter in top form," Pathan said.

Former South African wicketkeeper-batter Mark Boucher also lavished praise on Samson. Boucher praised Samson for his calm and composed approach under pressure, highlighting how he timed his attacks well and guided a younger partner, Kartik, during their partnership.

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"Sanju Samson showed exactly what you expect from a senior player. He stayed calm under pressure, didn't panic, and picked his moments to attack. When the game started to slow down and dot balls built pressure, he took it upon himself to shift the momentum. Batting alongside a youngster, he also played a key role in guiding the innings, which will be a valuable learning experience at the other end. What stood out was his control; he never looked rushed and made a challenging chase look comfortable with a complete, all-round innings," Boucher said.

Coming to the match, DC opted to bat first and were reduced to 69/5. It was a 65-run stand between Tristan Stubbs (38 in 31 balls, with a four and two sixes) and Sameer Rizvi (40* in 24 balls, with four sixes) that took DC to 155/7 in 20 overs, with Akeal (1/19 in four overs) and Noor (2/22 in three overs) producing lethal spells for CSK.

Later, it was Sanju, who made the light work of the chase, sealing the match in just 17.3 overs with eight wickets in hand.

After the win, CSK find themselves placed sixth on the IPL 2026 points table with 10 points in as many matches. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

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