Ahmedabad (Gujarat) [India], October 4 (ANI): Following his side's win over West Indies in the first Test, Indian all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja, adjudged 'Player of the Match' for his swashbuckling century, said that batting at number six gives him time to "prepare himself and pace his innings".

Jadeja's swashbuckling century and four-fer in second innings, his partnership with fellow centurion Dhruv Jurel, KL's first home soil century since 2016, were the key highlights as India defeated a struggling WI by an innings and 140 runs in a match that lasted just three days.

Speaking during the post-match presentation, Jadeja said, "I have been working hard with my batting. We had a two-month off, there was no Test cricket or ODIs. I was working on my fitness and I went to the Centre of Excellence in Bangalore, worked on my skills and fitness there."

About his recent batting form, Jadeja said that batting at number six has given him time to prepare and pace his innings.

"I had been batting at number 8 and 9 a few years ago but now I got my place at 6. I have time to prepare myself, and I can pace my innings. I do not need to hurry, I do not need to rush unnecessarily. I can go out there, take my time and just pace my innings," he said.

This has been Jadeja's best year as an ODI batter, having made 659 runs in seven matches and 13 innings at an average of 82.37, with two centuries and five fifties. His best score is 107*. He had a prolific Anderson-Tendulkar-Trophy in England, scoring 516 runs in five Tests at an average of 86.00, with a century and five fifties, ending as the fourth-highest run-getter.

Jadeja is a prolific number six batter, with 1,023 runs in 26 innings across 22 matches at an average of 56.83, with two centuries and eight fifties.

Jadeja admitted to enjoying playing on red-soil pitches as it gives more turn and bounce to spinners.

"As I got to know that we are playing on a red soil, I thought it would be okay for batting and bowling as well. If the wicket is flat, you can score runs. If the ball is turning, then you can enjoy bowling on the red soil," he added.

The veteran all-rounder also thanked the team management, captain and coach duo of Shubman Gill and Gautam Gambhir for giving him the vice-captaincy role for the series.

Jadeja also said that he is still not there as the "leader of the spin bowling department"

"Ash (Ravichandran Ashwin) was there. I am not the captain. Kuldeep (Yadav) has also played many games for India. Washi (Washington Sundar) has also played many games. So I think all in all, everyone is experienced enough, and there is no need to give unnecessary suggestions to anyone. So everybody is working hard. Everyone is positive. That is good to see," he concluded.

Coming to the match, it was the West Indies who won the toss and elected to bat first. Except for a 48-run fourth-wicket stand between skipper Roston Chase (24 in 43 balls, with four boundaries) and skipper Hope (26 in 36 balls, with three fours) and a knock of 32 in 73 balls (with four boundaries by Greaves, there was very little resistence by WI as they were skittled out for 162 by 44.1 overs.

Mohammed Siraj (4/40) and Jasprit Bumrah (3/42) thrived on what was a superb wicket for them, while Kuldeep Yadav (2/25) and Sundar (1/9) were also among the wickets with their spin.

During India's first innings, they gained a massive lead of 286 runs as KL Rahul (100 in 197 balls, with 12 fours), Dhruv Jurel (125 in 210 balls, with 15 fours and three sixes) and Jadeja (104* in 176 balls, with six fours and five sixes) scored centuries. India posted 448/5 and declared.

The visitors did not look remotely threatening during their second innings, as Alick Athanaze (38 in 74 balls, with three fours) and Justin Greaves (25 in 52 balls, with four boundaries) were top-two scorers. India bundled them out for 146 runs, with Jadeja (4/54), Siraj (3/31) and Kuldeep (2/23) being the top wicket-takers.

India has taken a 1-0 lead in the Tests, and the second one will be played in Delhi from October 10 onwards. (ANI)

