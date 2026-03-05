"Batting first at Wankhede not a bad idea": Kaif on India losing toss in T20WC semifinal against England

New Delhi [India], March 5 (ANI): After India lost the toss during the T20 World Cup semi-final against England, former Indian cricketer Mohammad Kaif said that "batting first at Wankhede is not a bad idea", pointing out how England lost to WI while chasing 196 and putting a big score batting first could be an advantage.

Team India batting first in the semi-final clash against England in the ongoing ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026 at the iconic Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Thursday. The winner of the match will advance to the final to face New Zealand on March 8 in Ahmedabad, Gujarat.

Taking to X, Kaif said, "Batting first at Wankhede is not a bad idea for India. England lost here to the West Indies when chasing 196. This is a changed pitch, so putting on a big score first can be a big advantage in this crucial game."

https://x.com/MohammadKaif/status/2029541653200175275

India (Playing XI): Abhishek Sharma, Sanju Samson (w), Ishan Kishan, Suryakumar Yadav (c), Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya, Shivam Dube, Axar Patel, Arshdeep Singh, Varun Chakaravarthy, Jasprit Bumrah.

England (Playing XI): Philip Salt, Jos Buttler (w), Harry Brook (c), Jacob Bethell, Tom Banton, Sam Curran, Will Jacks, Jamie Overton, Liam Dawson, Jofra Archer, Adil Rashid. (ANI)

