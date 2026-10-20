DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
Gen Z Speak Up !
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Games Videos Explainers Defence Gen Z Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / Sports / Bavuma, Rickelton lead South Africa’s fightback after early collapse against Australia

Bavuma, Rickelton lead South Africa’s fightback after early collapse against Australia

article_Author
ANI
Updated At : 01:14 AM Oct 20, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

Gqeberha [South Africa], October 20 (ANI): South Africa skipper Temba Bavuma and Ryan Rickelton shared a 52-run stand for the fifth wicket as the hosts fought back after slipping to 40 for 4 on Day Two of the ICC World Test Championship clash in Gqeberha.

A stunning catch by Matt Renshaw at first slip capped a curtailed day’s play, with South Africa losing three wickets for 77 runs in fewer than 30 overs.

Advertisement

Play began six hours later than scheduled due to persistent rain, after the opening day had also been washed out.

Advertisement

Having dismissed Aiden Markram and David Bedingham off consecutive deliveries on the truncated first day, Scott Boland continued his impressive spell by claiming two more wickets to register his best Test figures against South Africa.

Boland picked up where he had left off, beating Bavuma’s outside edge with the first ball of the day. Debutant Marques Ackermann was immediately tested by a Pat Cummins bouncer before edging Boland to wicketkeeper Alex Carey for six off 38 balls, bringing his brief innings to an end.

Advertisement

Matthew Breetzke, playing his third Test and his first first-class match since February, looked to have settled in before falling into Mitchell Starc’s trap. The batter drove at an angled delivery and edged it behind to depart cheaply.

Wiaan Mulder then joined Bavuma at the crease, with the pair negotiating the remaining overs. Bavuma finished the day unbeaten on 41, keeping South Africa’s hopes alive after the early collapse.

Australia lead the series 1-0 following their 214-run victory in the opening Test in Durban. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts