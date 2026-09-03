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Home / Sports / Bayern Munich cruise past Osnabruck 4-1 to reach DFB Cup second round

Bayern Munich cruise past Osnabruck 4-1 to reach DFB Cup second round

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ANI
Updated At : 08:17 AM Sep 03, 2026 IST
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Osnabrück [Germany], September 3 (ANI): Bayern Munich overcame an early setback to beat VfL Osnabrück 4-1 and book their place in the second round of the DFB Cup.

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Robin Meibner gave Osnabrück a surprise early lead, but Harry Kane restored parity for Bayern before Tom Bischof put the visitors ahead midway through the first half.

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Michael Olise extended Bayern's advantage after the break before Kane converted a late penalty to complete his brace and seal a comfortable victory for Vincent Kompany's side.

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Osnabrück started brightly as Meibner received a long ball and fired a powerful effort from distance past Bayern goalkeeper Jonas Urbig.

Bayern controlled possession and created pressure but found it difficult to break through the hosts' organised defence. The visitors eventually equalised when Osnabruck failed to clear a cross, allowing Kane to finish from close range.

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Bayern Munich then turned the game around shortly afterwards. Luis Diaz's effort was saved, but Bischof reacted quickly to the rebound and found the net to give Bayern a 2-1 lead at half-time.

The Bundesliga champions continued to dominate after the restart, although clear chances remained limited. Osnabrück goalkeeper Jonas Krumrey denied efforts from Olise and Ismael Saibari as Bayern looked to put the game beyond doubt.

Olise eventually made it 3-1 when he was set up by Lennart Karl and lifted the ball over Krumrey.

Bayern Munich sealed the victory in the closing stages after Aleksandar Pavlovic was brought down inside the box. Kane stepped up to take the resulting penalty and calmly converted to complete his brace.

Substitute Konrad Laimer came close to adding another, but his effort was saved as Bayern comfortably progressed to the next round.

Bayern Munich will return to Bundesliga action on Saturday when they travel to face Schalke. They will also know the identity of their next cup opponents on the same day. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

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