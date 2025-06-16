DT
Bayern Munich legend Matthaus feels Kane "doesn't seem particularly happy" under coach Tuchel

ANI
Updated At : 10:50 PM Jun 16, 2025 IST
New Delhi [India], June 16 (ANI): Bayern Munich legend Lothar Matthaus believes England captain Harry Kane doesn't seem to be "particularly happy" under the new regime of head coach Thomas Tuchel.

After fulfilling his duties with England, Kane linked up with Bayern Munich for the FIFA Club World Cup. While leading England, he struck the net against Andorra and Senegal but missed his scoring efficiency as Bayern Munich thrashed Auckland City by 10-0 in their campaign opener.

For Matthaus, Kane's inability to find the back of the net didn't come as much of a surprise. The former German midfielder believes Matthaus needs to be constantly encouraged, a factor he is not enjoying under Tuchel's management.

"Harry Kane came away empty-handed in the 10-0 win. He may have recently scored England's 1-0 goal against Andorra, but when he's been with the national team, he always needs to be encouraged. At Bayern, fun, enjoyment, and attacking are the top priorities; at England, football isn't even being worked on at the moment," he told Sky Sport Germany, according to Goal.com.

"It is sad to see how professional Kane is at his job. He doesn't seem particularly happy under current coach Tuchel, just as he was under his predecessor Southgate. His body language at Bayern is different than it is with the national team," he added.

Last month, Kane got his hands on his first silverware after Bayern Munich clinched the Bundesliga title for the 33rd time. He wrapped up the season as the top goal-scorer and expressed his hunger to achieve more success with Bayern and England.

"It was incredible. A long time coming. I've had some near misses but that feeling once it was official was everything I hoped. A lot of hard work, dedication bottled into that moment. A weight off the shoulders. A celebration after a hard season as well," Kane told Sky Sports.

"I'd have loved to have won a trophy earlier in my career. But even now I've won, OK, it may change the perception for a lot of people. Enjoy it but we go again. We'll see how many more we can win," he added. (ANI)

(The story has come from a syndicated feed and has not been edited by the Tribune Staff.)

