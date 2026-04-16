Bayern Munich outgun Real Madrid in seven-goal thriller, storm into UCL semi-finals

Munich [Germany], April 16 (ANI): Bayern Munich booked their place in the UEFA Champions League semi-finals after edging out Real Madrid in a breathtaking 4-3 second-leg victory at the Allianz Arena, sealing a 6-4 aggregate triumph in a pulsating contest.

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The drama began almost instantly, as Bayern's slender first-leg advantage was wiped out inside 35 seconds. A rare error from Manuel Neuer, who strayed outside his area and misplaced a pass, gifted Arda Guler the chance to score from long range, and the Turkish youngster duly capitalised with a stunning first-time finish.

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Bayern, however, showed no signs of panic. They hit back within five minutes when Aleksandar Pavlovic rose highest to head home from Joshua Kimmich's pinpoint corner.

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The hosts dominated possession thereafter, but Real Madrid remained dangerous on the break, with Kylian Mbappe denied by a crucial Konrad Laimer block.

Guler continued to shine, restoring Madrid's lead midway through the half with a sublime free-kick into the top corner. Yet again, Bayern responded emphatically, as Harry Kane latched onto Dayot Upamecano's incisive through ball and finished clinically to put the German side back ahead on aggregate.

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The visitors surged before the break, with Vinicius Junior twice threatening before setting up Mbappe to tap home and give Madrid a 3-2 lead on the night.

The second half maintained the relentless tempo, with chances at both ends, Neuer and Andriy Lunin producing key saves to keep their sides in contention.

As the game entered its final stages, the momentum swung decisively. Madrid were reduced to 10 men when Eduardo Camavinga was sent off for a second booking, and Bayern quickly made their advantage count.

Luis Diaz combined brilliantly with Jamal Musiala before his strike took a decisive deflection off Éder Militão to find the net.

With the tie all but settled, Bayern added gloss in dramatic fashion. Deep into stoppage time, Michael Olise curled in a superb finish to seal a famous win and cap a remarkable night in Munich.

The victory extends Bayern's unbeaten run to 17 matches in all competitions and sets up a mouthwatering semi-final clash with Paris Saint-Germain. For Real Madrid, meanwhile, it marks a rare quarter-final exit in what has otherwise been a dominant era in the competition. (ANI)

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