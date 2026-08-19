Bayern Munich star Musiala reveals battle with 'absence seizures' after collapsing second time on pitch during friendly

Berlin [Germany], August 19 (ANI): Bayern Munich star Jamal Musiala revealed that he had been diagnosed with absence seizures after collapsing once again during his side's match on Tuesday.

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In Bayern's 4-2 win over Heidenheim, Jamal once again collapsed shortly after being introduced. Both teams formed a circle around him, and he was attended by the medical staff and was able to leave the pitch on his own. On Saturday as well, during a friendly against RB Leipzig, Musiala collapsed on the field after being introduced in the closing stages of the match. He sat on the ground and needed help from emergency responders, as per Goal.com.

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After the match, Musiala, who has been with the club since 2020, posted on Instagram that he had been diagnosed with "short, temporary, but very treatable" absence seizures caused by a neurological disorder and he is currently doing well.

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"First of all: I am doing well! I am incredibly grateful for your messages and support! I understand that many of you are worried. I want to take away those worries today and explain the situation: I have been diagnosed with short, temporary - but very treatable - absence seizures, caused by a neurological disorder. These can lead to incidents such as those that have occurred recently, for example during the match against Leipzig and the match in Heidenheim," said Musiala.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jamal Musiala (@jamalmusiala10)

"I know they may look frightening at first glance, but for me they are simply part of my daily life at the moment. I am receiving excellent medical care for this and remain very optimistic," Musiala added.

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Following the match with RB Leipzig, the team's sporting director Max Eberl told Sport1 about the midfielder, "He is doing well now. And that is the most important thing. Beyond that, we still cannot say all that much about it."

Musiala has been a part of the German side since 2020, winning six Bundesliga titles and a UEFA Champions League title. He was a part of Germany's FIFA World Cup 2026 squad, which made a shock exit in the round of 32. (ANI)

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