Bayern Munich thrash Atalanta 6-1; Atletico crush Spurs in UCL

Bergamo [Italy], March 11 (ANI): The UEFA Champions League (UCL) Round of 16 (first-leg) delivered dramatic results as FC Bayern Munich and Atletico Madrid registered emphatic victories, while Liverpool FC suffered a shock defeat and FC Barcelona were held to a draw in their respective first-leg encounters.

Advertisement

Bayern Munich produced the standout performance of the night, thrashing Atalanta BC 6-1 in Bergamo. The German giants dominated from the outset, racing to a three-goal lead within the opening 25 minutes through strikes from Josip Stanisic, Michael Olise and Serge Gnabry.

Advertisement

Bayern maintained their attacking momentum after the break, with Nicolas Jackson, Jamal Musiala and Olise adding further goals to seal a commanding victory and place the Bundesliga champions in a strong position ahead of the second leg.

Advertisement

In Madrid, Atletico delivered another dominant display as they defeated Tottenham Hotspur 5-2. Diego Simeone's side capitalised on defensive errors from the Premier League club, with Julian Alvarez scoring twice during a blistering attacking performance.

Tottenham struggled to cope with Atletico's intensity and now face a difficult task in the return leg in London.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, Turkish champions Galatasaray SK stunned Liverpool with a narrow 1-0 win in Istanbul. Mario Lemina's early header proved decisive as the home side secured a crucial first-leg advantage against the six-time European champions, leaving Liverpool with work to do in the second leg at Anfield.

In another Round of 16 fixture, Newcastle United FC played out a 1-1 draw with Barcelona in a tightly contested encounter.

The stalemate leaves the tie evenly poised heading into the second leg, with both teams still firmly in contention for a quarter-final berth.

The Round of 16 stage of the 2025-26 Champions League is being played over two legs, with the return fixtures scheduled for later in March.

The winners on aggregate will advance to the quarter-finals as Europe's elite clubs continue their quest for the prestigious continental title. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)