DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
Gen Z Speak Up !
Grand Independence Day Sale Know More
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Games Videos Explainers Defence Gen Z Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / Sports / BCA president Harsh Vardhan congratulates Vaibhav Sooryavanshi for breaking record in Duleep Trophy

BCA president Harsh Vardhan congratulates Vaibhav Sooryavanshi for breaking record in Duleep Trophy

article_Author
ANI
Updated At : 08:18 PM Aug 31, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

Patna (Bihar) [India], August 31 (ANI): The President of the Bihar Cricket Association (BCA), Harsh Vardhan, and Secretary Ziaul Arfin have congratulated Bihar's young batting sensation Vaibhav Sooryavanshi on achieving a historic milestone in the Duleep Trophy.

Advertisement

At the age of just 15 years and 157 days, Vaibhav became the youngest player to score a half-century in the history of the Duleep Trophy, breaking a 57-year-old record.

Advertisement

Vaibhav completed his half-century in just 42 balls, surpassing the record previously held by Laxman Singh, who had scored a half-century at the age of 16 years and 23 days in 1969.

Advertisement

Vaibhav continued his aggressive approach even after reaching his half-century and played a magnificent innings of 92 runs off 81 balls. His innings included seven fours and seven sixes. He was dismissed for 92, agonisingly close to what would have been a memorable century.

BCA President Harsh Vardhan said: "On behalf of the Bihar Cricket Association, I extend my heartfelt congratulations to Vaibhav Sooryavanshi on this historic achievement. Breaking a 57-year-old record in the Duleep Trophy at such a young age is an extremely proud moment for Bihar cricket. Vaibhav has once again proved through his talent, confidence and hard work that he is a star for the future. We are confident that he will go on to achieve many more milestones in the years to come."

Advertisement

BCA Secretary Ziaul Arfin said: "Vaibhav Sooryavanshi's achievement is a matter of great pride for the entire Bihar cricket family. Becoming the youngest player to score a half-century in the Duleep Trophy at the age of just 15 years and 157 days reflects his exceptional talent and dedication. His brilliant innings of 92 runs showcased his aggressive batting and tremendous confidence. On behalf of the Bihar Cricket Association, we extend our best wishes to him and pray for a bright future. We are confident that Vaibhav will continue to bring greater glory to Bihar and the country in the years ahead."

The Bihar Cricket Association described Vaibhav Sooryavanshi's record-breaking achievement as another proud chapter in the history of cricket in the state and wished him a bright and successful future. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts