BCA president Harsh Vardhan honoured at House of Lords, UK Parliament

London [UK], June 20 (ANI): In a moment of immense pride, Bihar Cricket Association (BCA) President Harsh Vardhan was honoured with the prestigious Global Prestige Award at the House of Lords, UK Parliament, in recognition of his contribution towards the vision of Viksit Bharat 2047.

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The Global Prestige Award recognises distinguished individuals across the world who have demonstrated leadership, innovation, and dedication in their fields while contributing towards global peace, justice, and development, according to a press release.

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The theme, "Visionaries of Change: Charting the Course to Viksit Bharat 2047," celebrated Indian leaders and changemakers working towards transforming India into a developed nation by the centenary of its independence.

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Harsh Vardhan, who became the youngest President in the history of the Bihar Cricket Association after being elected unopposed in September 2025, dedicated the honour to the people of Bihar and India.

"I am deeply humbled and honoured to receive this recognition at the House of Lords. This award is not just a personal achievement but a tribute to every player, coach, official, and cricket enthusiast who believes in Bihar's potential. Our vision is to build a strong sporting ecosystem that empowers young talent and contributes to the larger goal of a Viksit Bharat," said Harsh Vardhan.

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Under Harsh Vardhan's leadership, Bihar cricket has witnessed significant growth, with a renewed focus on grassroots development. The state's cricketing landscape has produced several emerging stars.

One of the brightest examples is Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, whose rise has inspired countless young players across the state and highlighted Bihar's growing cricketing potential.

The growth has also extended to women's cricket. Recently, young batter Akshara Gupta scripted history in the BCA Women's U-19 One-Day Trophy Tournament at Bhagalpur's Sandis Compound Ground by scoring an unbeaten 306 runs, one of the most remarkable innings in women's domestic cricket.

During her record-breaking knock, Akshara smashed 55 fours and 8 sixes, scoring at an extraordinary strike rate of 242.86. (ANI)

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