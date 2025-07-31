BCA president Rakesh Tiwari congratulates young sensation Vaibhav Suryavanshi for India U19 call-up for Australia tour

Patna (Bihar) [India], July 31 (ANI): Bihar Cricket Association (BCA) president Rakesh Tiwari on Thursday congratulated young batting sensation Vaibhav Suryavanshi for earning a call-up in the India under-19 squad for the upcoming Australia tour.

After making waves in the IPL 2025, batter Vaibhav Suryavanshi hogged the limelight during the England tour last month. In the fourth ODI against England under-19, Vaibhav (14 years old) smashed a 52-ball ton and etched his name into the record books as he set a new world record for slamming the fastest-known hundred in Youth ODIs.

BCA president Rakesh Tiwari praised Vaibhav and said, as quoted from a press release by the board, "We have high hopes from Vaibhav. He has made Bihar and India immensely proud with his performances, and now he has a great opportunity to showcase his talent on the Australian tour. I wish him all the very best for this new chapter."

BCA chief Rakesh Tiwari also reaffirmed the Bihar Cricket Association's commitment to nurturing and supporting emerging talents like Vaibhav Suryavanshi in the State.

"The Bihar Cricket Association remains committed to providing opportunities and support for budding talents like Vaibhav. His achievement will serve as an inspiration for other young players in the state. We are confident that Vaibhav will continue to reach new heights in the world of cricket," said Rakesh Tiwari.

India U19 will play three one-day matches and two multi-day games against the Australia U19 side, all scheduled at Norths ground in Australia between September 21 and October 10.

India Under-19 squad: Ayush Mhatre (capt), Vihaan Malhotra (vice-capt), Vaibhav Suryavanshi, Vedant Trivedi, Rahul Kumar, Abhigyan Kundu (wk), Harvansh Singh (WK), R S Ambrish, Kanishk Chouhan, Naman Pushpak, Henil Patel, D Deepesh, Kishan Kumar, Anmoljeet Singh, Khilan Patel, Udhav Mohan, Aman Chauhan. (ANI)

