BCB announces home international calendar 2026; India likely to tour Bangladesh for white ball series in August-September

BCB announces home international calendar 2026; India likely to tour Bangladesh for white ball series in August-September

ANI
Updated At : 07:36 PM Jan 02, 2026 IST
New Delhi [India], January 2 (ANI): Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) on Friday announced a packed home international calendar for the 2026 season.

According to the schedule, India are likely to tour Bangladesh for a white-ball series in August-September 2026.

During the 2026 home season, Bangladesh will host four Tests, 12 ODIs and nine T20Is. Bangladesh will host India for three ODIs and three T20Is, ESPNcricinfo reported.

India's tour of Bangladesh was initially scheduled for August 2025. It was rescheduled to September 2026. The tour, which included three ODIs and three T20Is, was postponed by mutual agreement between the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) and the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) last year.

"The Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) and the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) have mutually agreed to defer the white-ball series, three ODIs and three Twenty20 Internationals, between Bangladesh and India in August 2025 to September 2026," the statement had said.

India last travelled to Bangladesh in 2024 and the two teams met in a three-match T20I series (3-0) and a two-match Test series (2-0). The visitors secured a clean sweep over the Bangla Tigers, winning all three games on the tour.

Bangladesh's home season will begin in March, after the men's T20 World Cup.

Pakistan will visit for a three-match ODI series and revisit Bangladesh in May for a two-Test series.

New Zealand will come in April and May for a full white-ball tour comprising three ODIs and three T20Is.

Australia will arrive in June for a white-ball tour, including three ODIs and three T20Is. Bangladesh's season will conclude in October-November with a two-Test series against the West Indies. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

