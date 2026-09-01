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Home / Sports / BCB charges three former officials over alleged corrupt conduct during BPL

BCB charges three former officials over alleged corrupt conduct during BPL

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ANI
Updated At : 07:17 PM Sep 01, 2026 IST
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Dhaka [Bangladesh], September 1 (ANI): The Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) has charged three former officials with breaches of the ICC Anti-Corruption Code in connection with alleged corrupt conduct during the 12th edition of the Bangladesh Premier League (BPL).

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The individuals charged are former BCB director Muhammad Mukhlesur Rahman (Shamim), former Security Liaison Officer Zakir Hossain, and former BCB councillor Rakibul Islam Sunny, according to a press release.

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The allegations include match-fixing-related offences, facilitating corrupt conduct, failing to report approaches, and non-cooperation with anti-corruption investigations.

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All three have been provisionally suspended and have 14 days to respond to the charges as part of the disciplinary process.

1. Muhammad Mukhlesur Rahman (Shamim) (Former Board Director of BCB (2025- 2026) and Former Chairman of BCB Audit Committee):

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Article 2.1.1 of the Code - Fixing, contriving to fix or otherwise influencing improperly, or being a party to an agreement or effort to fix, contrive or otherwise influence improperly, the result, progress, conduct or other aspect of a Match or Matches in the BPL T-20, 12th Edition (or attempting to do so).

Article 2.1.4 of the Code - Directly or indirectly soliciting, inducing, encouraging or intentionally facilitating a Participant to engage in corrupt conduct.

Article 2.4.4 of the Code - Failing to disclose to the Designated Anti-Corruption Official (DACO), without unnecessary delay, full details of an approach or invitation received by him to engage in Corrupt Conduct.

Article 2.4.7 of the Code - Obstructing an investigation into possible Corrupt Conduct by concealing, deleting or destroying communications or other information that may have been relevant to the investigation or constituted or led to evidence of Corrupt Conduct.

2. Zakir Hossain (Former Security Liaison Officer (SLO) of BCB):

Article 2.1.1 of the Code - Fixing, contriving to fix or otherwise influencing improperly, or being a party to an agreement or effort to fix, contrive or otherwise influence improperly, the result, progress, conduct or other aspect of a Match or Matches in the BPL T-20, 12th Edition (or attempting to do so).

Article 2.1.4 of the Code - Directly or indirectly soliciting, inducing, encouraging or intentionally facilitating a Participant to engage in corrupt conduct.

Article 2.4.6 of the Code - Failing or refusing, without compelling justification, to cooperate with an investigation carried out by the Designated Anti-Corruption Official (DACO) in relation to possible Corrupt Conduct under the Code, including failure to comply with a Demand Notice issued under Article 4.3 of the Code.

3. Rakibul Islam Sunny (Former BCB Councillor of Bogura District and Former Member Secretary of BCB Audit Committee):

Article 2.4.4 of the Code - Failing to disclose to the Designated Anti-Corruption Official (DACO), without unnecessary delay, full details of an approach or invitation received by him to engage in Corrupt Conduct.

Article 2.4.6 of the Code - Failing or refusing, without compelling justification, to cooperate with an investigation carried out by the DACO in relation to possible Corrupt Conduct under the Code, including failure to comply with a Demand Notice issued under Article 4.3 of the Code.

The charged Participants have been provisionally suspended and have 14 (fourteen) days from receipt of the Notices of Charge to respond to the charges as part of the disciplinary process under the Code. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

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