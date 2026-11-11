BCB clarifies Mali Maketa will continue as Bangladesh assistant coach on South Africa tour

Dhaka [Bangladesh], November 11 (ANI): The Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) has clarified that Mali Maketa will continue to serve as the national team's assistant coach during the upcoming tour of South Africa, dismissing media reports suggesting that he would take over as the fielding coach.

In a media release, the BCB said, “The Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) has noted with concern that certain sections of the media have wrongly reported that Mali Maketa will serve as the Fielding Coach of the National Team during the upcoming Tour of South Africa. The BCB would like to clarify that this information is not correct. Mali Maketa is the National Team’s Assistant Coach and will continue to perform his duties and responsibilities in that capacity during the tour.”

Earlier, on Monday, BCB also announced that the former South African allrounder Dale Benkenstein will join as batting specialist for the Bangladesh men's team for their upcoming Test, ODI and T20I series in South Africa.

The 52-year-old, who accumulated close to 16,000 first-class runs and represented South Africa in 23 One Day Internationals, is currently serving as a batting consultant at Durham County Cricket Club.

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Benkenstein has previously been the batting coach of the South African national team from 2017 to 2019 and has coached several prominent English county sides, including Hampshire, Lancashire and Gloucestershire. He has also worked with major franchises in his native South Africa. (ANI)

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